Windhover hosts Open Mic Night Oct. 18

October 23, 2018

By Aubrey Izurieta Managing Editor, Windhover  On Thursday, Oct. 18, Windhover hosted its annual Fall Open Mic night, the first major event of the year for the literary magazine. Guests packed in to Caldwell lounge to

WKNC up for CMA Pinnacle Awards

October 12, 2018

The radio station is a finalist for Best Radio Talk/Entertainment Program, Best Podcast and Best Viral Video.

Fall Frolic on the Oval coming Nov. 15

October 10, 2018

Fall Frolic on the Oval is coming to Centennial Campus Nov. 15. The event will offer students an array of fun activities while helping stock the Feed the Pack food pantry.

Nov 7
  • Nov 7
    NC State University Women's Basketball vs Belmont
    Raleigh, NC, Reynolds Coliseum
Nov 11
  • Nov 11
    NC State University Women's Basketball vs Kent State
    Raleigh, NC, Reynolds Coliseum
Nov 15
  • Nov 15
    WKNC at Fall Frolic on the Oval
    NC State University Centennial Campus, Oval Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606, USA
  • Nov 15
    Fall Frolic on the Oval
    NC State University Centennial Campus, Oval Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606, USA
  • Nov 15
    NC State University Women's Basketball vs Vanderbilt
    Raleigh, NC, Reynolds Coliseum
Nov 18
  • Nov 18
    NC State University Women's Basketball vs Radford
    Raleigh, NC, Reynolds Coliseum
