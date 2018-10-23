We've got you covered!
Recent News | Read more...
Windhover hosts Open Mic Night Oct. 18
October 23, 2018
By Aubrey Izurieta Managing Editor, Windhover On Thursday, Oct. 18, Windhover hosted its annual Fall Open Mic night, the first major event of the year for the literary magazine. Guests packed in to Caldwell lounge to
WKNC up for CMA Pinnacle Awards
October 12, 2018
The radio station is a finalist for Best Radio Talk/Entertainment Program, Best Podcast and Best Viral Video.
Fall Frolic on the Oval coming Nov. 15
October 10, 2018
Fall Frolic on the Oval is coming to Centennial Campus Nov. 15. The event will offer students an array of fun activities while helping stock the Feed the Pack food pantry.
Upcoming Events | See more...
- Nov 7
-
-
Nov 7NC State University Women's Basketball vs BelmontRaleigh, NC, Reynolds Coliseum
-
- Nov 11
-
-
Nov 11NC State University Women's Basketball vs Kent StateRaleigh, NC, Reynolds Coliseum
-
- Nov 15
-
-
Nov 15WKNC at Fall Frolic on the OvalNC State University Centennial Campus, Oval Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606, USA
-
Nov 15Fall Frolic on the OvalNC State University Centennial Campus, Oval Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606, USA
-
Nov 15NC State University Women's Basketball vs VanderbiltRaleigh, NC, Reynolds Coliseum
-
- Nov 18
-
-
Nov 18NC State University Women's Basketball vs RadfordRaleigh, NC, Reynolds Coliseum
-